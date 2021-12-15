Selena Mowen and her husband, Jerry Mowen, were found dead in their Franklin County home on Nov. 28 following a domestic disturbance

Pa. Nurse Who Worked at Shelter with Domestic Violence Victims Is Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A Pennsylvania family is reeling after their daughter was killed in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

On Nov. 28, 47-year-old Selena Mowen and her husband, 53-year-old Jerry Mowen, were each found dead of a single gunshot wound in their Franklin County home, ABC27 reports. Authorities discovered the pair while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at the home, according to ABC27 and FOX43.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nobody had seen this coming," Selena's mother, Sharon Miller, told PennLive.com. "She was the love of my life. She was God's gift."

While police have not revealed the identity of the killer, Miller said they were told it was Jerry. She recalled the moment the Franklin County Deputy Coroner broke the news to the family.

"I called them a liar," Miller said. "They wouldn't let me see her or even let me hold her hand ... I begged, but nobody would let me. They did not want me to remember her like that."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Before her death, Selena spent her time helping others.

After serving in the military, Selena spent more than a dozen years as a nurse around the country before finding her place at the shelter Women in Need.

When she wasn't helping victims of domestic violence, Selena could be found volunteering to help rescue animals.

"She's always had a sweet spirit and she would look for the good in people," friend Jodi Garlock McQuade said, adding Selena always kept her life private and "never wanted anyone to be worried about her."

"She just never wanted to burden anyone," McQuade continued.

Selena never mentioned any abuse at home to her family, PennLive.com reports. There were also no records in Franklin County of her seeking protection from her husband.