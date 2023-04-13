N.C. Nurse Kills Her 3 Children — Ages 9, 12 and 14 — Before Turning Gun on Herself, as Family Speaks Out

A North Carolina mother who was a nurse was found dead along with her three children inside a Winston-Salem home this week in a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Ethel Syretha Steele, 40, fatally shot all three children — two girls and one boy under the age of 15 — before turning the gun on herself, WXII12, WFMY, and Fox 8 report.

Police said they found the four bodies inside the home just before noon on April 11.

The children have been identified as 9-year-old Sakendra Syann Steele, 12-year-old Sakenya Syretha Steele, and 14-year-old Sakenlo Shawn Steele Jr., WFMY reports, citing police.

Despite the assessment of authorities, Ethel Steele's aunt, Wanda Caton, tells PEOPLE she believes her niece was innocent. "It's not something she would have done," Caton says.

Canton told Fox 8 that Ethel was a "beautiful, well-educated, loving mother, loving sister, loving daughter."

She added that Ethel was a single mother and nurse, who always took care of her patients and children, whom she homeschooled, according to WFMY.

Ethel Steele's brother, DMon Robinson, said Ethel seemed fine after she and the kids returned home Friday from a trip to Florida.

"I mean, this was so unexpected and, it just, I feel like I'm in a nightmare," he told WXII12.

Robinson described the children as outgoing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We have a cheerleader. We have an artist, also an anime artist." he told Fox 8.

The family said they're still waiting for more information from police as the investigation remains ongoing.

"Don't have the rumors going, if you don't know her, don't make a comment, that will help make things easier for everyone," Caton said, per WFMY.