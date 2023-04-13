N.C. Nurse Kills Her 3 Children — Ages 9, 12 and 14 — Before Turning Gun on Herself, as Family Speaks Out

Ethel Steele, 40, killed her three children before fatally shooting herself, police say

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 13, 2023 08:26 PM
Winston-Salem NC murder suicide
Photo: Fox 8 WGHP

A North Carolina mother who was a nurse was found dead along with her three children inside a Winston-Salem home this week in a murder-suicide, multiple outlets report.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Ethel Syretha Steele, 40, fatally shot all three children — two girls and one boy under the age of 15 — before turning the gun on herself, WXII12, WFMY, and Fox 8 report.

Police said they found the four bodies inside the home just before noon on April 11.

The children have been identified as 9-year-old Sakendra Syann Steele, 12-year-old Sakenya Syretha Steele, and 14-year-old Sakenlo Shawn Steele Jr., WFMY reports, citing police.

Despite the assessment of authorities, Ethel Steele's aunt, Wanda Caton, tells PEOPLE she believes her niece was innocent. "It's not something she would have done," Caton says.

Canton told Fox 8 that Ethel was a "beautiful, well-educated, loving mother, loving sister, loving daughter."

She added that Ethel was a single mother and nurse, who always took care of her patients and children, whom she homeschooled, according to WFMY.

Ethel Steele's brother, DMon Robinson, said Ethel seemed fine after she and the kids returned home Friday from a trip to Florida.

"I mean, this was so unexpected and, it just, I feel like I'm in a nightmare," he told WXII12.

Robinson described the children as outgoing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We have a cheerleader. We have an artist, also an anime artist." he told Fox 8.

The family said they're still waiting for more information from police as the investigation remains ongoing.

"Don't have the rumors going, if you don't know her, don't make a comment, that will help make things easier for everyone," Caton said, per WFMY.

Related Articles
British crime writer Anne Perry at the Edinburgh International Book Festival where she talked about work. The Book Festival was the World's largest literary event and featured writers from around the world. The 2006 event featured around 550 writers and ran from 13-28 August.
How a Movie Starring Kate Winslet, Melanie Lynskey Revealed that Crime Novelist Anne Perry Once Killed Someone
Joshua McLemore
Man with Schizophrenia Died of Malnutrition After Being Left Naked and Alone in Cell for 20 Days: Lawsuit
bob lee
Suspect in Stabbing of CashApp Founder Arrested, Is Also a Tech Executive
Mother Goes Missing After First Date at Seattle Mariners Game 
Body Recovered During Search for Woman Last Seen on Date at Seattle Mariners Game
Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Before J.J. Vallow Vanished, Mom Lori Said He Had 'Evil Spirit' in Him, Was 'Difficult': Friend
Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi
Daughter Speaks About Father Who Strangled, Dismembered Her Mom and Searched 'How to Get Away with Murder'
Quintia Miller
Man Killed Woman in Case of Mistaken Identity, Believing She Had Accused Him of Molesting Her as Girl
Shanquella Robinson Rollout 4/24
Shanquella Robinson Said She Was 'Having a Good Time' in Phone Conversation Hours Before Death, Mom Recounts
Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, Matthew Whitehead
Pa. Mom Strangled Son, 11, So He Wouldn't Face Family Financial Struggles, Authorities Say
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Calif. Officers Charged in Shooting of Fleeing, Unarmed Man that Left Him Paralyzed: 'Inexcusable'
Samatha Cain, murder-suicide victim awak
A Woman Was Shot by Mom in Murder-Suicide that Killed Her Family Members. She Recently Regained Consciousness
Megan Espinoza
Plastic Surgeon Charged with Murder for Allegedly Refusing to Call 911 After Patient Suffered Cardiac Arrest
missing Texas boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
Boy, 6, Vanished and Mom Fled the U.S. — Now, Cadaver Dogs Indicate that Human Remains Were on Property
Metropolitan Police DC
1 Killed, 3 Wounded During Shooting at D.C. Funeral Home that Occurred After Funeral for Homicide Victim
Gannon Stauch; Letecia Stauch
Brother of Gannon Stauch's Stepmom Saw Her Carrying Suitcase in Which Boy Was Later Found: 'I Knew She Did It'
Shanquella Robinson Rollout 4/24
Federal Prosecutors Won't File Charges in Shanquella Robinson's Death; Family 'Disappointed But Not Deterred'