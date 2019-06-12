Nurse Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 8 Babies and Trying to Kill 9 More at U.K. Hospital

Nearly a year after an initial arrest for the alleged murders of eight newborns and the attempted murders of six others, a children’s nurse is facing new charges in the United Kingdom after an investigation alleges that she tried to kill three other infants.

A statement from the Cheshire Police Department confirms “a healthcare professional” was detained Monday as part of an “ongoing investigation” into the allegations laid against her.

It does not name her, but the BBC and other British media have identified her as Lucy Letby, 29.

“In July 2018, a healthcare professional was arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of 8 babies and the attempted murder of 6 babies at the neonatal unit at The Countess of Chester Hospital,” the statement reads.

Letby “was subsequently bailed pending further enquiries.”

She was rearrested Monday “on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of 8 babies and the attempted murder of 6 babies,” as well as “the attempted murder of three additional babies.”

Letby’s arrest last year was the result of a year-long investigation into the suspicious deaths of 17 babies at the hospital.

“We are doing everything we can as quickly as we can to identify what has led to these baby deaths and collapses,” reads the statement, which goes on to explain that revealing any evidentiary information might hinder the progress or course of the ongoing investigation.

Police are investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 16 non-fatal collapses, all of which occurred between March 2015 and July 2016.

Letby is no longer working at the hospital, where she was employed for seven years.

The police statement emphasizes the importance of getting to the truth for those grieving the children they lost.

“Parents of all the babies are continuing to be kept fully updated and are being supported throughout the process by specially trained officers,” the statement explains. “This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children.”