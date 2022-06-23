Judith Sobol, who investigators say was hired to care for the girl at night, was discovered lying next to the child, incoherent and mumbling, according to reports

In-Home Nurse Allegedly High on Meth Charged With Murder After 3-Year-Old Dies in Her Care

A home healthcare nurse in Michigan has been accused of killing a 3-year-old girl after authorities say the child died in her care.

Jail records show 42-year-old Judith Sobol has been charged with second degree murder and possession of methamphetamine.

According to WNDU-TV, police responded to a Coloma, Mich., home around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found the parents of a little girl — who reportedly suffered from several medical issues — attempting to resuscitate her.

Sobol, who investigators say was hired as the girl's night nurse, was discovered lying next to the child, incoherent and mumbling, WBND-TV reports.

Per the station, police say the toddler used a breathing tube, which was found detached from her, tangled in her hair. Sobol reportedly told police the breathing tube may have become disconnected during a cleaning and that she believes she passed out before reinserting it.

"Through an investigation, the officers found out that the registered nurse was supposed to care for the child throughout the night. After the investigation was completed, we determined that she was high on methamphetamines and should not have been in care of that child," Coloma Township Police Chief Wes Smigielski told WNDU.

Citing the probable cause document, which alleges Sobol confessed she was "not in the right state of mind to be at work and should have never come to work at all," the outlet reports she was found in possession of meth, in addition to two meth pipes.

Sobol also reportedly admitted to shooting up meth consecutively for four days prior to coming in to care for the little girl. She reportedly got high the same day the toddler died.

Sobol is currently being held at the Berrien County Jail on a $500,000 bond.