Doctors Are Outraged After NRA Tells Them To ‘Stay in Their Lane’ About Gun Violence

Following last week’s mass shooting in a California bar that killed 12 people, scores of doctors and other medical professionals have spoken out about the epidemic of American gun violence, describing it as a public health crisis.

Their comments seemed to draw the attention of the National Rifle Association, which tweeted last week that doctors should stay out of the debate about gun laws.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane,” the gun lobbying group tweeted. “The medical community seems to have consulted no one but themselves.”

That tweet set off a firestorm of responses from doctors and nurses who say that, as first responders, the issue of gun violence is one they’re familiar with. The hashtag #ThisIsMyLane began trending over the weekend.

“If it’s my job to locate the 15 shotgun pellets in my 3 year old patient’s abdomen, it is my job to try to prevent gun violence,” Jessica Boat Landry, a pediatrician from Houston, Texas, responded. “This is a public health crisis, let’s work together to study and solve it!”

RELATED: These Are the Victims of California Mass Shooting, Including a Survivor of the Las Vegas Massacre

“My ‘lane’ is dealing with emotional aftermath, not only endured by children but entire communities,” responded Nerissa Bauer, a doctor from Indianapolis. “Those surviving gun violence are victims too & can have lifelong effects.”

My “lane” is dealing w/ emotional aftermath, not only endured by children but entire communities. Those surviving gun violence are victims too & can have lifelong effects. https://t.co/zOGIrAoE1t — Nerissa Bauer (@NerissaBauer) November 12, 2018

Some of the medical professionals responded angrily.

“Do you have any idea how many bullets I pull out of corpses weekly? This isn’t just my lane,” tweeted Judy Melinek, a forensic pathologist. “It’s my f—ing highway.”

RELATED VIDEO:

“I’ve ruined scrubs from blood,” tweeted nurse practitioner Jennifer Corrigan. “Wiped off grey matter from my arms. Ran a level 1 with units of blood too [numerous] too count. I’ve held the hands of family members when they were told their loved one is dead. #ThisISOurLane

Ive Ruined scrubs from blood Wiped off grey matter from my arms Ran a level1 with units of blood too nms too cnt Ive run to the OR w/an open chest pt while the surgeon is doin card mssg Ive held the hands of famly mbrs when they were told theyre loved one is dead #ThisISOurLane — jennifer corrigan (@seriously888) November 12, 2018

An ER physician from Sacramento who has served in the military also weighed in on the controversy — and attached a photograph of herself in her Army uniform.

RELATED: Family of Slain Student Says She Would Have Wanted Gun Debate to Help Solve ‘Senseless Shootings’

“Hey NRA,” she tweeted. “In case you forgot, for us emergency medicine military physicians, GSW’s are not only in our lane, it’s our highways, byways and airways…always. Think before you speak fools. Happy Veteran’s Day.”

Hey NRA, in case you forgot, for us emergency medicine military physicians, GSW's are not only in our lane, it's our highways, byways and airways…always. Think before you speak fools. Happy Veteran's Day. pic.twitter.com/WYDoA4jDrt — Taz (@Suburbanbella) November 11, 2018

The NRA has not publicly commented about the backlash to their tweet.