Notorious Small-Town Mysteries: Ex-Cheerleader Burns to Death, a Supermarket Slaying and More

In December 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning to death on the side of a road in her hometown of rural Courtland, Mississippi.

Chambers, a former high school cheerleader, died from her injuries. Authorities have said they believe she tried to identify her killer as she burned.

In October, a mistrial was declared in the murder trial of Chambers’ acquaintance Quinton Tellis, 29, who was arrested in 2016 after an extensive investigation and who has maintained his innocence. Prosecutors say they will retry him.

“I think about her every day,” Chambers’ father, Ben, previously told PEOPLE.