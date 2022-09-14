'Dispute Between Brothers' Led to Triple Murder-Suicide in North Dakota, Authorities Say

New details have emerged about the deadly August shooting on a North Dakota farm that left three family members and a beloved farmer dead.

On Friday, Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier announced through a press release that there was "a dispute between brothers Robert Bracken and Richard Bracken" that had been escalating for weeks before the triple murder-suicide took place on August 29.

Autopsy results showed that Douglas Dulmage, 56, Justin Bracken, 34, and Richard Bracken, 64, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Robert Bracken, 59, died from one self-inflicted gunshot wound. Robert was the brother of Richard and the father of Justin.

The Brackens worked for Dulmage and were "in the wheat field to conduct harvest related activities," the press release reads.

Justin's fiancé, Paige Dykstra, spoke to WDAY about Justin, calling him a "wonderful man" and "hard worker."

Dykstra, her 11-year-old son and Dulmage's parents discovered the bodies when they went to deliver dinner to the men, according to the outlet.

"I am more concerned about my son right now than myself, because no one should ever have to see that, especially a little 11-year-old that idolized Justin," Dykstra told WDAY.

Dykstra is also pregnant with Justin's first child. According to WDAY, Justin worked for Dulmage for more than 15 years, and Dulmage provided Justin with land to farm.

Justin Bracken and his fiancé Paige Dykstra. Facebook

Friends of Dulmage and community members have also spoken out about the 56-year-old farmer, who was known for his kind and gentle demeanor.

Doug Dulmage. Twitter

"He was a pillar of the community; it's a total devastating loss," Pat Traynor, a close friend of Dulmage, told WDAY. "He epitomized what it was like to be in the country, in terms of friendliness, kindness, empathy, people helping each other."