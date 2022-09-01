Farmer Killed in N.D. Triple Murder-Suicide Mourned as 'Generous Soul,' as Police ID the Deceased

Authorities have released the names of the four people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a North Dakota wheat field on Monday evening.

On Wednesday, the Towner County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Douglas Dulmage, 56, of Leeds, N.D.; Justin Bracken, 34, of Leeds; Richard Bracken, 64, of Leeds; and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando, N.D.

Dulmage was a farmer who owned the wheat field, while the Brackens — who were all related — were hired to work on the farm.

The sheriff's department announced authorities had recovered a .357 caliber revolver from the scene, but the department has not released any information on who pulled the trigger. However, Dulmage's family has been informed it was not him, according to WDAY.

Friends of Dulmage have spoken out about the 56-year-old farmer, who was known for his kind and gentle demeanor.

"He was a pillar of the community; it's a total devastating loss," Pat Traynor, a close friend of Dulmage, told WDAY. "He epitomized what it was like to be in the country, in terms of friendliness, kindness, empathy, people helping each other."

"He was a generous soul," Traynor told the outlet. "He did things under the radar. He was more of a quiet giver, but if he did have his name on something, it was only to encourage more people to give."

According to the Bismarck Tribune, Dulmage lived in Leeds with his wife and two daughters, but farmed with his 95-year-old father at the property he owned outside of town.

Dulmage was the president of the Benson County Farm Bureau, and his dedication to agriculture and farming is being remembered.

"It is hard to understand why something like this would happen in a rural farming community," North Dakota Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies said in a statement. "When evil presents itself, it can be devastating but we must remember there is more good than evil in our world. Doug's dedication to agriculture and love for his family will forever be remembered."

In a Facebook post, Lies also called Dulmage "a quiet and gentle leader."

"If we could all be a bit more like Doug, the world would be a much better place," Traynor told WDAY.