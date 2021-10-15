Miranda Springs, 30, was last seen Sept. 18, seven days before her mother says her missing daughter's car was "wrecked ... with a guy driving it"

N.C. Woman Missing for a Month Is Found Dead in Woods, Man Accused of Kidnapping, Murder

A body found in a wooded area of Charlotte, N.C., has been identified as that of a woman last seen nearly a month ago, according to the victim's mother.

"My heart cries out for you every hour, every minute, every second ...... I feel like I'm going to die," the mother, Robin Linker, posted on Facebook after authorities located the body of her 30-year-old daughter, Miranda Springs, on Tuesday.

That same day, officers identified and arrested Saafiq Jahquiel Hall, 26, on charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping, according to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Authorities did not reveal what led them to the suspect.

Linker said her daughter was last seen at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, pulled over in the parking lot of a bar, according to an Oct. 4 Facebook post by the mother.

Linker wrote that her daughter's car was then "wrecked" at 4:55 a.m. on Sept. 25 "with a guy driving it."

Police arrested Hall Sept. 25 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property and misdemeanor stalking, according to sheriff's office records cited by Charlotte TV station WCNC. But it was uncertain whether those charges were connected to Springs.

Saafiq Hall Saafiq Hall | Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Spring's mother reported her daughter missing to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 4, the agency said.

Officers who responded to a call shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday were directed to a wooded area in the 1800 block of J. Julian Lane in west Charlotte, where they located the deceased victim.

Hall is being held in the Mecklenburg County jail on a $60,000 bond, PEOPLE confirms. Online records do not indicate whether he has entered a plea or has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

"I can't believe someone would do this to another person," Samantha Kerr, who described herself as a good friend of Springs' from high school, wrote on Facebook. "My heart & prayers goes out to your family beautiful girl."

Linker told WBTV through tears: "We loved her very much."