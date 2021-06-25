N.C. Woman Is Missing, and Husband Allegedly Stole Car and Fled from Police

A North Carolina woman is missing and her family is searching for answers. Meanwhile, her husband has allegedly been uncooperative with the investigation of his wife's disappearance and is accused of stealing a car and fleeing authorities.

Kiera Wiggins, 39, was reported missing on June 18. According to her mother, Lora Beamon, the last time she spoke to her daughter was on Mother's Day, WNCN reports. She told the station she became worried when no one was able to reach Wiggins, who is known as "Booboo" to her loved ones.

"Booboo misses a call from somebody, she's gonna call [back]. There's something not right about this picture. Something is not going right," Beamon told the station.

According to her family, Wiggins' husband, Carl Wiggins, has refused to answer any questions about her disappearance.

"I said, 'Where's my sister?'" Wiggins's older sister Judy Murray told WTVD. "He said, he tells me, 'She's with some friend.' I said, 'Well, tell me the friend so I can contact them to get my sister.' And then he just blew up."

On Wednesday, Carl Wiggins, 49, was arrested for allegedly stealing a car out of Bladen County after his wife's disappearance. He was also wanted for questioning in her disappearance. He was taken into custody after allegedly leading police on a car and foot chase.

"Until we find the body dead or alive, we got to have hope that we'll find her alive," Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said, WNCN reports.

Now, with Carl Wiggins in custody, both authorities and his wife's family are hoping for answers.