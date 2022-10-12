N.C. Woman, 87, Has Foot Amputated After Pit Bull Attacks Her, 2 Others

A North Carolina woman, her husband and a police officer were attacked over the weekend by a pit bull that was living at their neighbor's house.

Ann Joyner, 78, had her foot amputated after the Oct. 9 attack in Rocky Mount, CBS17 reported. Her husband, Bobby, 82, suffered wounds to his hands, arms and body.

"I heard my wife hollering, so I looked out and … [Ann] was laying on the ground, and [the dog] had already chewed on her foot. It was just terrible," Bobby told CBS17.

Rocky Mount Police Department Corporal Ricky Jackson tells PEOPLE that officers received a call around noon that the pit bull had attacked the couple.

"The officer arrived on the scene and the dog was actively attacking two victims," he says.

The dog also attacked an officer, says Jackson.

"The officer exited her patrol vehicle and the dog turns on her and bites her in the thigh," he says. "The officer fired twice and struck the dog once to stop the attack."

The dog was later euthanized.

Jackson says the incident occurred on the neighbor's property and the dog was not tied up at the time of the attack.

The Joyner's daughter, Melissa, said the dog broke the tendons in her father's hand and "then opened up the joint," she told CBS17. "They had to do surgery to repair that. He's got some good bites here too, puncture wounds."

"If you have a dog like that, recognize they are an animal and treat them kindly, because if they attack someone it could be very dangerous," she said. "We're lucky my mom and dad are alive honestly."

The neighbor Julie Proctor told CBS17 that the pit bull, Cosmo, belonged to her grandson.

"I've had nightmares all night," she said. "I haven't slept because I witnessed the whole attack."

"I screamed, I screamed, I screamed until her husband came out, and then [Cosmo] started on him," said Proctor.

Proctor was cited for violating a city ordinance for an at-large/unrestrained animal, Jackson said.