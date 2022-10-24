A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling.

Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola.

Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a domestic disturbance in Clemmons, N.C.

According to a news release, Jones has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm within an enclosure and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

"As always, any loss of life is a loss to our community. Even though our hearts are heavy, we are saddened by the tragic loss of life. Rest assured, the investigation is ongoing, so justice is brought to the life that was lost in this tragic incident." Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. said in a statement.

Jail records indicate Jones was denied bond.

It was unclear if he retained an attorney to comment on his behalf or if he entered a plea to the charges.