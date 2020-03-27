North Carolina Teen Vanished 9 Days Ago -- and Was Found Dead Last Night as Police Investigate

Image zoom Hannah Nicole Faith Courtesy of Pender County Sheriff’s Office

The search for a teenage girl who went missing on March 18 ended on Thursday evening, with the discovery of the young woman’s body.

Hannah Nicole Faith was last seen in Hampstead, North Carolina.

The last time the Wilmington, North Carolina, woman’s family had contact with her was via phone on March 18.

The girl’s grandmother — the last person to speak to Hannah – filed a missing persons report on Wednesday.

It is believed that Faith was last in the company of Micah Me’Nace Howard, who is 18.

The Port City Daily spoke to Faith’s family, and they said she and Howard had been dating.

According to the paper, investigators told the family, who live outside Wilmington, Howard was pulled over by police on Sunday while driving Hannah’s 2005 Buick.

Hannah, however, was not in the vehicle at the time of the stop, the family said it was informed.

So far, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed how Faith died, or where her body was discovered.

Calls to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office were not returned Friday.

In a statement, the department says the investigation remains active.

Criminal charges have not been filed in this case.

Those with any information relevant to this case is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.