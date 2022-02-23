North Carolina Teen Shot in Back During Broad Daylight Was on Way to His Grandmother's House

A 19-year-old from North Carolina was fatally shot from behind on Thursday morning as he was leaving his mother's house for his grandmother's house nearby, according to authorities.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Feb. 18, Halifax County Sheriff's officers with the Weldon Police Department responded to a call that a male, Ja'eid Watson, had been shot on the 900 block of Sycamore Street in Weldon, N.C., according to a press release.

They discovered Watson dead at the scene from "multiple gunshot wounds," according to the release from Chief Deputy Scott Hall.

Watson's mother, Shawanda Watson, told WRAL that she was present as her son took his last breaths. She said he had just graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School and had ambitions to start his own business.

Authorities and Watson's mother said the believe Watson knew his killer, although police are still investigating the incident. Shawanda Watson called on her community for help finding the gunman.

"These animals and monsters need to get off our streets and not be out here," she said on Facebook.