N.C. Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse Was on House Arrest. Then She Allegedly Met with Same Student

Authorities in North Carolina confirm that a 36-year-old former science teacher arrested last month on accusations that she sexually abused a student is back behind bars after allegedly violating a judge's order barring her from having any contact with the alleged victim.

On Aug. 1, Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office on single counts of felony statutory rape, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.

After her arrest, Bailey was suspended from her job at the Northview Academy in Statesville.

She was arrested following an investigation that began July 20, when police received a tip about her alleged relationship with a student.

"Part of her original bond release conditions was she stay away from the juvenile victim in this case," reads a statement from the sheriff's office. WRAL reports she was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring and given a $75,000 bond.

However, authorities allege they learned "the juvenile victim had been at Bailey's residence on nine occasions since her original arrest," reads the statement.

The alleged victim's age has not been released.

On Friday, investigators filed an additional 27 charges against Bailey, who is now being held on $800,000 bond.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The new charges include nine counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor along with another nine for felony intimidating or interfering with a state witness.

She is also charged with nine counts of felony violation of pre-trial release conditions.

Bailey has yet to enter any pleas. PEOPLE was unable to reach her attorney.

Bailey began working for the Iredell-Statesville School District in 2010, when she was hired as an assistant. Most recently, she taught science at Northview Academy.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.