N.C. Teacher Accused of Sex Abuse Was on House Arrest. Then She Allegedly Met with Same Student

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey has been barred from having any kind of contact with the alleged victim

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022 11:49 AM
Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey
Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey. Photo: Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities in North Carolina confirm that a 36-year-old former science teacher arrested last month on accusations that she sexually abused a student is back behind bars after allegedly violating a judge's order barring her from having any contact with the alleged victim.

On Aug. 1, Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office on single counts of felony statutory rape, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.

After her arrest, Bailey was suspended from her job at the Northview Academy in Statesville.

She was arrested following an investigation that began July 20, when police received a tip about her alleged relationship with a student.

"Part of her original bond release conditions was she stay away from the juvenile victim in this case," reads a statement from the sheriff's office. WRAL reports she was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring and given a $75,000 bond.

However, authorities allege they learned "the juvenile victim had been at Bailey's residence on nine occasions since her original arrest," reads the statement.

The alleged victim's age has not been released.

On Friday, investigators filed an additional 27 charges against Bailey, who is now being held on $800,000 bond.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The new charges include nine counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor along with another nine for felony intimidating or interfering with a state witness.

She is also charged with nine counts of felony violation of pre-trial release conditions.

Bailey has yet to enter any pleas. PEOPLE was unable to reach her attorney.

Bailey began working for the Iredell-Statesville School District in 2010, when she was hired as an assistant. Most recently, she taught science at Northview Academy.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Rebecca Kilps
Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Student After Husband Allegedly Finds Texts Professing Love
Julie Hoover
Teacher Accused of Sexting with Student, Trying to Sneak Him into Home While Husband Was at Work
Kristen Claire McAllister
Va. Teacher Charged with Taking Indecent Liberties with Child, Police Think There May Be More Victims
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
California Dance Instructor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Teenage Students
Olivia Ortz
Pa. Chorus Teacher Arrested After Husband Allegedly Finds Evidence on iPad of Sexual Contact with Student
Marissa Faye Carter
N.C. Cheer Coach Denies Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teenage Student
Anessa Paige Gower
'Highly Concerning': Calif. Biology Teacher Allegedly Molested 7 Students, Shared Graphic Photos 
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
2 Married Wis. Teachers Accused of Unlawful Sexual Relations with Student
Benjamin Rutan
Ohio Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Student That Began When She Was 14 and Lasted 5 Years
Heiry Calvi
Florida Teacher Accused of Having Sex with 15-Year-Old Student Is Pregnant, Police Say
Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Bill Cosby Will Not Testify at His Upcoming Sexual Battery Trial, Which Just Began Jury Selection
Krystal Jackson
Calif. Teacher Charged with Rape for Allegedly Having Sex with Student, 14, During Private Meetings
Timothy Harrison
Long Island Teacher Accused of Giving 15-Year-Old Student Alcohol, Sexually Abusing Her in His Home
Shannon Heslip
Okla. Middle School Employee Accused of Sexually Abusing Boy After Taking Him Out for Ice Cream
Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez
Man Charged with Child Sexual Assault Targeted Single Moms on Dating Apps to Get Close to Their Kids: Police
CHRISTINE E. KNUDSEN
N.J. Art Teacher Allegedly Sexually Abused, Did Drugs with Student