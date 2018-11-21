N.C. Principal Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Student Is Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Days Later

A North Carolina school principal who committed suicide was found dead days after a warrant was issued for his arrest on allegations he raped a 12-year-old student, police allege.

Richard Omar Knight, 35, was the principal at Dillard Academy in Goldsboro. Authorities confirm that they will still investigate the allegations against him after his death and have others to come forward if they were harmed by him.

Knight, who lived in Smithfield, was fired after being charged Friday with raping an underage student on campus.

Police first learned of the allegations Thursday. An arrest warrant was issued the following day.

On Monday, a pair of hunters happened upon Knight’s body, which was hanging from a tree in the woods of Orange County. The hunters immediately called police

A statement from police, obtained by PEOPLE, claims a deer camera one of the hunters had set up captured Knight as he was making his way through the woods to the site of his death

Police found his car parked at a nearby gas station.

Police ask that anyone with information pertinent to this case call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.