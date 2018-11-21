N.C. Principal Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old Student Is Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Days Later

Getty
placeholder
Chris Harris
November 21, 2018 03:43 PM

A North Carolina school principal who committed suicide was found dead days after a warrant was issued for his arrest on allegations he raped a 12-year-old student, police allege.

Richard Omar Knight, 35, was the principal at Dillard Academy in Goldsboro. Authorities confirm that they will still investigate the allegations against him after his death and have others to come forward if they were harmed by him.

Knight, who lived in Smithfield, was fired after being charged Friday with raping an underage student on campus.

Police first learned of the allegations Thursday. An arrest warrant was issued the following day.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Monday, a pair of hunters happened upon Knight’s body, which was hanging from a tree in the woods of Orange County. The hunters immediately called police

A statement from police, obtained by PEOPLE, claims a deer camera one of the hunters had set up captured Knight as he was making his way through the woods to the site of his death

Police found his car parked at a nearby gas station.

Police ask that anyone with information pertinent to this case call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.