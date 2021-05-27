N.C. Parents Accused of Disguising 2-Year-Old Son's Shooting as Drive-By Attack

Ryquez Clark is recovering from injuries he sustained when he was shot May 9

The parents of a 2-year-old boy shot earlier this month inside his North Carolina home are now behind bars, accused of staging the incident to look as though it had been a drive-by shooting.

Online records obtained by PEOPLE confirm the charges filed against Lucentio Clark, 38, and Tianna Jumper, 20, who were detained Wednesday.

Clark and Jumper are charged with felony child abuse and neglect with serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. Clark faces an additional count for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held on $150,000 bond while she remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

The shooting happened in Lawndale the morning of May 9, according to investigators from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. It left Ryquez Clark with serious wounds, and he arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

Ryquez remains in the hospital, recovering from unspecified injuries.

After investigating the shooting, detectives debunked the drive-by shooting scenario, and alleged that, instead, the entire scene had been staged in an effort to cover up what actually occurred.

The sheriff's office alleges Jumper called 911, telling dispatchers an unknown individual fired bullets into their home.

She said one of the bullets shattered a window before striking the toddler.

Investigators maintain the evidence shows only two shots were fired that morning: one from inside the home and one from outside.

Authorities have yet to comment on who fired the shots or what preceded the shooting. A motive is also unclear.