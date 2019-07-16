N.C. Mom Is Killed While Protecting Her Kids During Home Invasion: Last Words Were 'I Love You'

Image zoom Lucero Sosa Capote Dignity Memorial

Police in North Carolina are searching for the two people who forced their way into a Monroe home last Friday morning, killing a mother of five who died protecting her children.

Monroe police confirm Lucero Sosa Capote “was killed from a gunshot wound” inside her residence, just inches from her children.

Two of the children sustained minor injuries in the altercation, police state.

Police confirm she died trying to protect her children from the two intruders.

The men, who fled the home after the fatal shooting, are described as one black male and one white male who were both wearing gray jogging pants.

“The black male was wearing a black hoodie and the white male a green hoodie, both subjects were wearing some type of cover over their faces during the incident and were heard demanding money,” the police statement reads.

Speaking to WBTV, Lucero’s son, Leonardo Sosa, said she “was the best mom,” and recalled her final words.

“The last words she said to me were ‘I love you,'” said the 12-year-old. “It was wrong, for someone to do that, to my own mother. I always told her, I’d say that, me and my dad would always protect her.”

Lucero’s brother said she was a generous, religious woman who adored her kids.

“No one ever complained about her, she was always so nice, so sweet to everyone,” Lucero’s brother, Jason Sosa, said. “She was always so happy.”

Her five kids are all under the age of 13.

“This isn’t right … you took the mother of five kids, it’s not right,” Sosa said. “You didn’t have to do that.”

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about the killing call the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600.

Callers can remain anonymous, and an unspecified cash reward is being offered for tips.