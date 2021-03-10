N.C. Mom Is Killed While Driving Her 5-Year-Old Twins in Car, Which Then Crashed into Canal

A North Carolina mother was shot and killed while driving a vehicle with her 5-year-old twins inside — and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

According to WBTW-TV, 23-year-old Brittany Hunt was driving her silver Chevrolet Malibu in Lumberton, N.C., at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday when she was shot. She immediately lost control of the car and crashed into a canal.

Hunt was rushed to UNC Health Southeastern hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The passengers in her car — her 5-year-old twins and a 20-year-old man — suffered minor injuries from the crash.

A friend tells WBTW that Hunt had a third child in addition to the twins. The other passenger has been treated and released from the hospital.

According to the police report, Hunt was killed by the shooting, not the subsequent crash.

Police are interviewing witnesses, according to WMBF-TV. There are no suspects and it's unclear whether Hunt was the intended target of the shooting. A motive is not known.