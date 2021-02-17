North Carolina Mom of 5 Fatally Shot After Children Find Gun in Her Purse: Police

A North Carolina mother of five is dead after she was accidentally shot when her children found a gun in her purse.

Gabriel "Gabby" Henderson, 25, was found by Cornelius police around 7 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment, the Charlotte Observer reported. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cornelius police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police say that four of Henderson's five children discovered a small semiautomatic handgun in their mother's purse and were all in the room at the time of the shooting, the Charlotte Observer reported. Henderson's oldest child was out in the living room.

It's not clear what led to the gun going off, but Henderson's youngest child was also "inadvertently" shot, ABC News reported.

The child was taken to Charlotte's Atrium Main Medical Center and is expected to recover from their injuries, according to WSOCTV.

The names and ages of the children are not being released.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created in Henderson's honor to raise money for funeral costs and financial support for her children.

"On February 15, 2021 Gabby lost her life leaving 5 young kids," the campaign says. "On behalf of Gabby's family, her closest friends, and entire family, we appreciate the outpouring love, prayers and support shown over the past days and undoubtedly days to come."