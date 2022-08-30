N.C. Mom Accused of Murdering Young Daughters Left Them in Hot Car, Grandfather Says

The girls' grandfather told WRAL-TV that their mother left them in a hot vehicle in Cary, N.C., on Saturday — a day temperatures reached 92 degrees

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 30, 2022 04:31 PM
Launice Shanique Battle
Launice Shanique Battle. Photo: Raleigh Police Department

A North Carolina mom accused of killing her two children reportedly left them in a hot car leading up to their deaths, according to their grandfather, who was at the mother's bond hearing, WRAL-TV reports.

Launice Shanique Battle, 29, faces two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her young daughters, police say. Authorities have not confirmed the causes of the girls' deaths.

WRAL-TV identified the girls as 2-year-old Trinity Michelle Milbourne and 3-year-old Amora Lou Milbourne.

Trinity and Amora's grandfather told the station the girls' mother left them behind in a hot vehicle at a Cary, N.C., home Saturday — a day temperatures reached 92 degrees, according to reports.

Trinity and Amora were taken to a Raleigh, N.C., hospital, where the pair were pronounced dead and Battle was arrested, PEOPLE previously reported.

Since then, her cousins have come to the defense of Battle, describing her as a "loving" mother who made a "careless mistake," per WRAL.

"We love Launice no matter what, and we will support her no matter what," Lisacious Williams said. "This was a careless mistake."

"She was always there," Keisha Harris told the station. "She's a caring and loving mother to her kids, at the end of the day. She's not a cold-blooded murderer. She's not a killer."

"She just made a bad decision," Harris said. "At the end of the day, she was a good mother to those girls."

A judge denied Battle bond and she remains in custody.

Attorney information for her was unavailable Tuesday and it was unclear if she entered a plea to the charges.

Jail records show Battle is due back in court Sept. 19.

