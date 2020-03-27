N.C. Mom Charged with Attempted Murder After Newborn Found Alive in Plastic Bag Under Leaves

Image zoom Courtesy of the Union County Sheriff's Office

After allegedly finding her newborn in a plastic bag outside her house, police arrested a 24-year-old North Carolina woman, charging her with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

A statement from the Union County Sheriff’s Office alleges Casey Marie Thomas gave birth at her Marshville home on Wednesday.

Afterwards, authorities allege she placed the newborn in a plastic bag and brought it outside, where she’s accused of covering the bag with leaves to conceal it.

According to the statement, Thomas was taken to the hospital by a relative who had noticed “large amounts of blood loss.”

Doctors at the hospital “observed evidence of a recent childbirth, despite denials of pregnancy by Thomas,” reads the statement.

Medical staffers notified the sheriff’s office “that Thomas had recently given birth,” it is alleged in the statement, and officers were dispatched to her home.

Soon after, officers “located the infant after hearing a faint cry.”

The baby boy was rushed to a hospital in Monroe, “where he remains in good condition,” the statement reads.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Thomas has yet to plead to the charges she faces. It wasn’t clear if she has a lawyer. She remains in custody.

Her infant son is in the care of the state.