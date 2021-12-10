Nathanael High, who was 14 when he killed his dad in 2002, could be free in 2023

N.C. Man Who Received Life Sentence as Teen for Killing Police Chief Father Will Be Released from Prison

Authorities in North Carolina have reluctantly agreed to a plea deal with a 34-year-old man who has been in prison for his father's murder since 2002.

The Gaston Gazette, WSOC-TV, and WCNC-TV all report that Nathanael High could be released as early as 2023. Following his murder and robbery conviction in 2004, Nathanael — 15 at the time — was sentenced to life in prison.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, Nathanael entered into a plea deal with prosecutors — one that Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey deemed "risky" in court.

"We're taking a risk in letting someone who's committed homicide, first-degree homicide, in allowing them a shorter sentence," Ramey offered, according to WCNC. "I think that's too risky."

The plea deal follows the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated life sentences for minors convicted of murder, according to the reports.

Ramey once worked with Randy High, who was a 47-year-old law enforcement officer when his teenage son fatally shot him on Feb. 10, 2002.

Randy was the police chief of Gaston College at the time of his death. After his son, 14, and his son's girlfriend, 13, shot him, the couple went to a nearby mall for some ice cream.

The reports fail to mention the name of Nathanael's co-defendant, but Randy, according to the reports, did not approve of the relationship.

On Wednesday, Nathanael's charge was reduced to second-degree murder. With time served, Nathanael could be released in as soon as 21 months.

"It's very important for me that my family knows how sorry I am for this," Nathanael said in court. "Being punished is part of the process, and I'm doing my part."

"I created this wound," he continued. "I can deal with the wound that I created, but it's harder for them because even 20 years later, there are family members that are never going to understand."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Nathanael's maternal relatives support his release, the reports indicate. But his father's ex-wife and another of his brothers expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome.