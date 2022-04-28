Greensboro police arrested John Richardson, 53, in connection with the trio of crimes, according to multiple reports

N.C. Man Is Charged in Connection with Murders of 3 People in Just 2 Months, Officials Say

A North Carolina man has been charged in three separate killings that took place over a span of just two months, per multiple reports.

Greensboro police arrested John Richardson, 53, in connection with the trio of crimes, according to WGHP and WXII. Inmate records show he is currently being held without bond.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Richardson faces a host of charges, including first-degree murder, possessing a firearm by a felon, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony concealment of death/tampering with a corpse.

Richardson was informed of his charges during a brief court hearing on Monday, according to footage shared by WGHP. He has not yet entered a plea, and online court records show that he will return to court in July.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Greensboro Police Department for comment.

The charges stem from a slew of crimes that took place between January and April, beginning with the death of Michael Hemphill.

Richardson allegedly shot Hemphill, 46, on in Greensboro in late January, WGHP and BTW21 reported. Hemphill was transported to a hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 1.

Greensboro man charged in 3 killings after missing man found dead in Virginia John Richardson | Credit: Greensboro Police Department

Jonathan Murphy, 38, is also facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to Hemphill's death, according to WGHP, which says Murphy was linked to Richardson via text messages.

More than a month later on March 10, Mark Anthony Gilbert Jr. was found injured after a 911 caller reported a man being assaulted near a dumpster, per WGHP and BTW21. The 40-year-old also succumbed to his injuries.

According to WGHP, court documents allege that Richardson obtained Gilbert's car, phone and wallet after the beating.

Richardson was charged with first-degree murder of Hemphill, 46, on April 13 and Gilbert Jr. on April 19.

Richardson's third alleged victim is James Devon Goolsby, who went missing on March 25 in North Carolina and was found in Henry County, Va., in mid-April.

Henry County deputies told WGHP that Goolsby's remains were dropped into the Mayo River from a bridge.

Greensboro man charged in 3 killings after missing man found dead in Virginia Credit: FOX8 WGHP

Goolsby's aunt Patricia Pittman simply wants "our family to have the closure we deserve" surrounding their loved one's death.

"I'll keep saying until the day I die, when this man killed one person, yeah he was a killer. But when he killed two others besides my nephew, you're not a killer — you're a serial killer," Pittman said. She told WGHP that Goolsby leaves behind two daughters.

"I'm going to miss him, and I'm hurt that he's not going to be able to see his children grow up," Pittman said.

Richardson has also been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm by a felon and one count each of misdemeanor conspiracy, carrying a concealed weapon, felony manufacturing or possessing a weapon of mass destruction and felony receiving stolen vehicles.