Loyalti Allah, of Monroe, N.C., was "just being a little 13-year-old girl, drinking a soda and talking with friends" when she was struck by a bullet in a drive-by shooting

13-Year-Old N.C. Girl Is Fatally Shot While Sitting at Picnic Table with Friends, 4 Men Arrested

A 13-year-old girl died Saturday after gunfire from a drive-by shooting struck her as she sat with friends at an outside picnic table awaiting a DoorDash delivery, police and her family say.

"I'm sorry for her loss. It didn't mean [it] to go down that way," 20-year-old Javon Demontre Robinson, one of four suspects arrested in the shooting, said as he was taken into custody, reports WBTV.

Police who were called to the scene about 8 p.m. in Monroe, N.C., found the girl with a gunshot wound and took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, Monroe police and the Union County Sheriff's Office shared in a news release.

The girl's mother, Yvette Allen, identified her daughter as Loyalti Allah.

"My baby was at the wrong place at the wrong time, but she was having fun, and she's gone," Allen said, reports WSOC. "Can't never get that back."

A GoFundMe page soliciting donations for the family said Loyalti was shot "as she sat innocently with some friends on a picnic table outside her apartment. Just being a little 13-year-old girl, drinking a soda and talking with friends."

According to police, a black Ford Freestyle SUV drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting in the direction of the victim before speeding away. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

There appeared to be no other victims.

Javon Demontre Robinson; Jamari McClain, Jamari Crowder; Darius Roland Shooting suspects Javon Robinson, Jamari McClain, Jamari Crowder and Darius Roland | Credit: Union County Sheriff's Office

Police who recovered the SUV arrested four men on charges of first-degree murder: Robinson along with Darius Roland, 19; Jamari Crowder, 22; and Jamari McClain, 18.

All were being held in Union County jail with no bond listed. It could not be determined if any of the four had retained legal counsel or entered a plea.

"Our officers have done an amazing job in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the individuals who committed this crime are not only identified, but also apprehended and brought to justice," Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a news release.

"This is such a devastating act that has far-reaching implications that was entirely uncalled for," he said. "These individuals took an innocent life for absolutely no reason and now a family and community has to live with this forever."

The victim's mother sought to find forgiveness for the accused.