Police believe Majelic Young died in August 2020 but was not found until May 2021

N.C. Girl, 4, Was Allegedly Killed by Mom Who Made Her Stand in Room for 3 Days as Punishment

In May, a concerned social worker called police, asking them to check on 4-year-old Majelic Young, who she hadn't seen in several months.

When authorities arrived to her home in Charlotte, N.C., they found the decomposed remains of the girl buried in the backyard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, new warrants are revealing horrific details of the little girl's death.

An arrest warrant obtained by WSOC-TV alleges that the girl died in August 2020 -- months before her body was found. Police believe that her mother, Malikah Bennett, killed her and then covered it up.

The warrant, also obtained by CBS-17, say that Majelic's older sibling gave an interview to police in which she described the last day of Majelic's life.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Malikah Bennett Credit: Charlotte Police

Majelic's 13-year-old sister allegedly told detectives that Majelic was punished for soiling herself. According to the sister, Majelic was forced to stand in the laundry room as a punishment. She was not allowed to sit down or leave.

For three days, Majelic allegedly stood in the laundry room until she collapsed, hitting her head on the ground. According to the warrant, Bennett attempted to perform CPR on her daughter, but the child ultimately died.

Bennett allegedly washed Majelic's dead body and placed it into two trash bags. The remains stayed in an SUV for a few days before they were ultimately buried in the backyard, the warrant alleges.

"I've worked homicide most of the last 10 years and I can tell you this case is deeply disturbing," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Lieutenant Bryan Crum told reporters during a press conference earlier this year. "It's disturbing to everyone who's worked it. Crime scene investigators, detectives, everyone involved in this case - many of us are parents, and it's very difficult to understand how someone could do this to their child, kill their child and bury them and move on with their life as if nothing happened."