7 Officers on Leave After Police in N.C. Fatally Shoot Black Man; Pressure Mounts to Release Footage

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back and killed as he was trying to drive away from officers

A 42-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a North Carolina sheriff's deputy outside his home last week — and now seven deputies are on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office was serving drug-related search and arrest warrants last week, authorities told CBS News. According to police, Andrew Brown Jr. was shot in the back as he was trying to drive away from officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said if Brown was the subject of any warrant.

According to ABC News, a Pasquotank deputy fired the fatal shot and was wearing an active body cam at the time. The footage has not yet been publicly released, and the officer has not yet been named.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II tells ABC News that he plans to file a motion to release the video to the public as soon as the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation clears its release.

Brown's family members and their attorneys held a news conference outside the sheriff's department in Elizabeth City on Monday, saying that they were expecting to see the video before it was released.

But the family ended up being disappointed. According to a tweet from CBS News reporter Manuel Bojorquez, the family said they were only shown a "snippet" of body cam video that lasted approximately 20 seconds.

"I was told by the district attorney that the family will get to see the raw footage, not the redacted version," Harry Daniels, an attorney for the family, told reporters. "These county administrators are walking back the promises they have made. Show the tape. If you ain't got nothing to hide, show the tape."

Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox had said in a statement that redactions were being made to the video, which he said was sometimes necessary to "protect an active internal investigation." He said that while state law permits the showing of the video to Brown's family in private, it "also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time."

In a press conference, Sheriff Wooton promised to be transparent about the incident.