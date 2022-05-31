N.C. Dad and 4-Month-Old Son Killed in 'Senseless' Shooting, No Arrests Made

The victims' family was reportedly having a barbecue when a gunman came onto the property and fired shots

Authorities are searching for the suspects responsible for the fatal shootings of a North Carolina dad and his infant son over the Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday night, police responded to a call of shots fired at a Monroe, N.C., home, according to a Monroe Police Department news release. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered 25-year-old Darion McClendon and his 4-month-old son, Da'mari McClendon, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was only 4 months old. He was a baby, and they took his life," Darion's sister Jasmine McClendon said, speaking to WCNC-TV about Da'mari. "He didn't deserve this."

Jasmine said the family was having a barbecue when a gunman came onto the property and fired shots, striking and killing her nephew.

"We were inside and heard the shots," she said. "Shania (Da'mari's mom) was like, 'Grab the baby, grab the baby,' and then they all fell, and they were still shooting, and the baby had blood all over him."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to WSOC-TV, two more children, ages 9 and 11, were also in the home at the time of the shooting, though their conditions remained unclear.

​"This is a very difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence. We are committed to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice," Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said in a statement.