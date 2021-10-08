The baby boy was "secretly" buried in Iredell County days after his birth, authorities say

North Carolina Couple Charged with Concealing Death of Infant Born in College Dorm

A 21-year-old college student and her 19-year-old boyfriend are facing criminal charges in North Carolina for allegedly concealing the death of a baby boy that had been born inside the school's dormitories.

A statement from the High Point Police Department alleges Olivia Billington, 21, gave birth on Sept. 4 in her room at High Point University.

According to the statement, the baby's father was Alex Holden Best, 19.

On Sept. 7, detectives were "made aware of the burial of an infant in Iredell County."

Investigators eventually learned about the infant's on-campus birth, and that the couple failed to notify anyone of the baby's delivery.

The couple also did not seek "medical treatment" for the child.

On Sept. 6, "Best transported the deceased infant to his residence" in Statesville, "where he buried it on his property," the police statement alleges.

An autopsy was conducted on the baby's remains. However, medical examiners were unable to determine a cause of death.

Billington and Best were charged with felony concealment of death for allegedly "secretly" burying the baby's body.

Best was arrested last month and released on $10,000 bond.

Billington was arrested on Friday and her bail was set at $50,000.