8-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Killed in Drive-By Shooting, 2 Other Children Injured

Police in North Carolina are searching for the person or persons responsible for two drive-by shootings that killed an 8-year-old and injured two others.

Miyahh Howell, 8, was playing with a 9-year-old boy in Statesville, N.C., on Monday evening when a white car drove up and opened gunfire on the two children. Both were struck.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to WSOC-TV, both children were rushed to a nearby hospital. The boy survived his injuries, but Miyahh did not.

Approximately 90 minutes later, another shooting happened around the corner from the crime scene, injuring a 10-year-old boy. Witnesses say that the vehicle was also white, possibly a Honda Accord. The boy is expected to survive his injuries.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The shootings have shaken the community -- and police believe that the shooter or shooters may have been targeting someone else.

"We are actively investigating these cases and asking if anyone has information regarding these violent crimes, please contact the Statesville Police Department," Statesville police told WBTV. "If you saw the murder of this innocent child and injuries to the other innocent children, you must help in solving these cases. If you have evidence or information regarding the shooters, please contact us. We do not believe the children were the intended targets."

No one has been arrested in the shootings.

Miyahh -- whose full name was Ah'miyahh -- was described as a good student who loved watching TikTok videos. Her death has devastated her family.

"My granddaughter did not know that she was gonna wake up today and be dead today," her grandmother, Kendalen Howell, tells WECT-TV. "She didn't even know, but she went up on the porch and told my momma that she loved her, and that's the last thing we seen of her."