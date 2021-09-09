A deadly shooting in Charlotte Tuesday was captured by surveillance cameras

N.C. Toddler's Murder Is Linked to Other Killings in the Area — and High School Students Are Suspects

A 3-year-old boy was killed Tuesday night when 150 bullets were fired into their great-grandmother's North Carolina home, PEOPLE learns.

According to investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it is believed the shooters who killed Asiah Fiqueroia are responsible for a number of other shootings in the area.

Surveillance footage of the shooting shows two cars pull up in front of the Charlotte residence. Several individuals emerge from the vehicles and fire their guns at the home for 11 seconds.

The vehicles then fled the area.

Asiah's 4-year-old sister was also grazed by a bullet and is expected to make a full recovery.

Susie Whitley, Asiah's great-grandmother, spoke to WBTV about the shooting, which began as she was headed for bed.

"At first, I thought, I thought I heard gunshots, but I really didn't know," Whitley said. "But then when I heard them hitting the door, I knew someone was shooting at my house."

Then, she heard her granddaughter screaming and yelling out that Asiah had been shot.

"When I went into [Asiah's] room, my grandson was in there, was holding him and he said, 'Grandma, I think he's gone,'" said Whitley. "I didn't want to believe it."

Whitley described Asiah as sweet and kind-hearted. He would have turned 4 in December.

Investigators have revealed they suspect Tuesday's incident is one of a string of several shootings related to two homicides.

Police further believe the shootings have some relation to students at Hopewell High School in Huntersville.

Detectives said they also believe students from North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville and Chambers High School in Charlotte are involved.

All of the students are likely teenagers, they've said.

So far in 2021, there have been 661 incidences of gunfire being directed into residences.