A 9-year-old North Carolina was the victim of an alleged armed robbery while he was selling homemade lemonade in his neighborhood in Monroe.

The boy, Mark David, was allegedly robbed of $17 by a teenager but escaped with his life on Saturday, he told WSOC.

“I opened the box, he grabbed it, pushed the gun at me and ran away,” David said.

While the suspect has not been found, David told Union County Sheriff’s Deputies the teenager wore a camouflage hat, had a black BB gun and stole a metal tin full of money, the outlet reported.

His father, Philip Smith, told Fox 46 there had “never had an incident like this, never thought this would happen.”

Tony Underwood, a spokesperson for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, told said, “I think people are capable of a lot of things, but not robbing a child at a lemonade stand, that takes it to a new level.”

Deputies are currently searching for the teenager, telling CNN, “[The boy] was able to give a lot of detailed information. Unfortunately, not enough at this point to, you know, conclusively identify the suspect.”

As for how the little boy was doing, Underwood said, “I’m sure just as anyone would be going through that type of situation, they’re going to be traumatized.”

Despite the incident, it didn’t stop David from returning to his lemonade stand the next day.

“We are being resilient and he came out here to sell some lemonade today just to be back at it and taking out time to process everything that happened,” Smith told Fox 46.

He continued, “We kinda explained it to him that bad things do happen to good people and you never know when it’s going to happen to you. You just gotta pray and be glad that he is safe.”

David was saving up his lemonade stand money to buy a lawnmower. A local Lowe’s donated a lawnmower to him after they heard his story.

“It’s pretty cool what you’re trying to do at such a young age, and tell you what, it’s pretty awesome to be a part of it,” the store’s manager Chris Beatty was captured on WSOC video telling David.