6-Year-Old N.C. Boy Killed by Car That Was Allegedly Street Racing, Driver Charged with Murder 

"From the bottom of my heart, my son was my whole world," Liam Lagunas's mother wrote in his obituary

A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after he allegedly got into a crash that killed a young boy while drag racing.

According to authorities, Donnie Ray Cobb and another driver were speeding down U.S. 74 on the night of June 26 going about 110 mph when the two cars collided, WBTV and WTVD report.

The collision caused Cobb's car to cross a grass median into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle, killing 6-year-old Liam Lagunas and critically injuring his father, Santiago Lagunas.

Cobb, who was also injured, is now charged with second-degree murder in the death of Liam.

In addition to murder, he faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to seriously injure, reckless driving, DWI and speed competition, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE.

Liam was weeks away from turning seven, his family said, and in the fall he would be entering second grade. In his free time he skateboarded, played X-Box and practiced Taekwondo.

"From the bottom of my heart, my son was my whole world," his mother, Brandi, wrote on his online obituary. "He was my whole heart. Everything I did was for him, to see him smile, to see him happy, and to show him love.

"My son always asked me what the best part of my day was, I would tell him he was! He would just smile. He always asked about his great grandmother and grandfather, and what was heaven like. He was so caring. He would always ask how our friends were doing because he genuinely cared so much.

"He would cover me up with a blanket when I was cold. When I was sick, he would make sure I ate. He was my caretaker as much as I was his. Everything I taught him was based on love. How to love his family, friends, and even strangers. He was so giving. He always wanted to help people less fortunate."

According to The Charlotte Observer, Cobb has a history of speeding charges, five of which were dismissed or reduced while one filed against him in May remains pending.