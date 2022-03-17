Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Mingus, 22, Takes Plea Deal for N.Y.C. Assault Arrest

Mingus, who was accused of assaulting a New York City woman in September, pled guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct

Mingus Reedus walks the runway for Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's 22-year-old son has accepted a plea deal after being arrested in September for allegedly assaulting a woman in New York City.

Mingus Reedus appeared in a Manhattan court Wednesday and pled guilty for a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirms to PEOPLE. He was sentenced to a conditional discharge and is required to attend five private counseling sessions.

Mingus' attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Reedus was initially charged with misdemeanor assault for the Sept. 24 incident, the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Mingus' attorney Isabelle Kirshner told PEOPLE in November 2021 that the charges were "baseless and will be met with a rigorous defense. He was the victim is this incident."

The lawyer later negotiated with the District Attorney to downgrade her client's charges to disorderly conduct, leading to the current plea deal.

Representatives for Norman and Christensen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Sept. 24, 2021, authorities responded to a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. local time regarding an assault that took place near Mulberry Street and Baxter Street in the vicinity of the 5th Precinct, according to the NYPD's DCPI.

There, a 24-year-old woman — whose identity has not been revealed — told police that she had a verbal confrontation with an unknown male, who was later identified as Mingus, authorities alleged.

The woman said that he punched her in the face, and police reported that she was injured below her left eye. The woman was taken to New York's Downtown Hospital where she was in stable condition, per police.

After the incident, Mingus spoke with The New York Daily News, where he alleged that the woman and her friends came after him and his friends while they were attending the San Gennaro festival in New York City's Little Italy district.

Detailing to the outlet that the woman appeared to be drunk, Mingus said she and her friends went after him when he "threw his arm out" to protect himself, accidentally hitting the woman. "It was instinct," he explained. "I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group."

"We didn't think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling. We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend," Mingus continued. "It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight."