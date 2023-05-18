N.J. Mom Reported Missing on Mother's Day Is Found Dead on Roadside After '4 Days of Agony,' Says Family

Norelis Mendoza, 32, is survived by two daughters

By Nicole Acosta
Published on May 18, 2023 11:47 AM
Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
Norelis Mendoza. Photo: Norelis Mendoza/facebook

A New Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother's Day was found dead off a highway on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that the death of 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza, of Lindenwold, is being investigated as suspicious.

Mendoza's body was found May 17 off Route 440 in Bayonne, near the Jersey City border, the prosecutor's office said in a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the regional medical examiner's office.

"We've been searching the area looking for any signs anybody had seen her," Mendoza's cousin, Giovanni Molina, told NBC 10 Philadelphia. "She left her mom's residence on Saturday, that was the last contact for family. She called her phone and it didn't go through."

"It's devastating because of the amount of time, especially...That gave four days of agony, meaning that we had no idea where Norelis could possibly be," Molina added, per the outlet.

Norelis Mendoza, A South Jersey mom who was reported missing on Mother’s Day was found dead in North Jersey
Jersey City Police

Mendoza leaves behind two daughters, ages 1 and 3, according to a GoFundMe page created to help offset funeral costs.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It is with a grieving heart that I announce to you that she is now with God," the fundraiser reads. "She was a victim of a senseless [and] heartless tragedy."

"We are all beyond devastated and suffering," the page continues. "Unity is everything and much needed. We will forever be in the worst pain on Mothers Day."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip here.

Related Articles
nirvana genesis oliver
A Day After Welfare Check, 1-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Found Dead in Pond, Mom Arrested
N.J. Kindergarten Teacher Found Buried in Shallow Grave Days After Not Showing up for Work
N.J. Kindergarten Teacher Who Mysteriously Didn't Come to Work Is Found Dead in Shallow Grave the Next Day
Keisha and Kelsey Morrison
N.J. Mom and Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Killed by Axe in Home, Brother-in-Law Arrested in Maryland
Luz Hernandez, One Arrested, Second Sought in Slaying of NJ Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead in Shallow Grave
One Suspect Arrested, Another Sought in Slaying of N.J. Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead in Shallow Grave
joanna speaks
Missing Ore. Mom of 3 Found Dead Outside of an Abandoned Barn: 'It Just Doesn't Make Sense'
Oaklee Mae Snow
Missing Okla. Girl Last Seen Being Carried Out of Drug House by Mom Is Likely Found Dead in Drawer
https://tilghmanfh.com/tribute/details/1712/Felicia-LoAlbo-Melendez/obituary.html hed: N.J. Student, 11, Found Dead in School Bathroom After Mom Reported Alleged Bullying
N.J. Student, 11, Found Dead in School Bathroom After She Reported Alleged Bullying
Adriana Kuch
4 Students Charged After N.J. High School Student Dies by Suicide Days After They Allegedly Beat Her
https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/justyna.nieroda.754. Justyna Nieroda/Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/ktn81/photos. Krzysztof Nieroda/Facebook
N.J. Dad Calls Relatives to Say He Killed His Wife and 2 Children, Then He Turns the Gun on Himself
Temara King, NJ Teacher Shot Dead by husband Lucas Cooper
N.J. Teacher Allegedly Shot, Killed by Husband Who Was Arrested in Pa. After Daughter Called 911
Lury Pizarro, and her son, Emanual, found dead Worcester, Connecticut
'Amazing and Beloved Mother' Found Dead in Home Along with Son, 3, and Man
erin gatier
N.J. Mom Is Fatally Shot by Retired Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself
Carlos Lugo
'Happy, Friendly' Texas Boy, 14, Found Fatally Shot 2 Weeks After Going Missing
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly Month After Disappearance
Body of Missing Md. Woman Found Nearly One Month After Disappearance 
Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin
Lifelong Friends Killed by Driver of Reported Stolen Truck During Police Chase
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=544474837726191&set=a.342148644625479 nrtoedsopS775111 2 u a M 4 P 9f95 f5 J l 2 0ag 9 2f a y m5 a 1 : 55 t 1 1 1u n 9 r cf · ‼️ UPDATE (1/4/23 @ 5:20pm) ‼️ DECEASED BODY IN CLOTHING BIN IDENTIFIED After today’s autopsy, Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to positively identify the body located in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday (12/31/22). The deceased has been identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff. Lesley has been a missing person since March 2022. Coroner West made proper notification to family after the results were determined. The autopsy did not reveal the cause of death today. Lab work is pending. We will continue to investigate this as a suspicious death. Please keep Lesley’s family in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏 Contact your KCSO at 803-425-1512 if you have any information about this incident. See less
Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'