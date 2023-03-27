N.J. Bridal Store Owner Arrested for Allegedly Scamming Brides Out of Wedding Dresses

A New Jersey bridal store owner has been arrested after multiple customers allegedly paid for wedding dresses but never received them.

Nidelka Mayers, 53, of East Orange, N.J. was charged with five counts of theft by deception after customers of her Maplewood Bridal store contacted police about their missing gowns.

A Maplewood Police statement said the victims reported they had purchased and paid for wedding dresses dating back to August 2022. They alleged they never got the gowns and claimed they stopped receiving any communication with the business, police said.

Mayers was arrested on March 22 and transported to Essex County Jail. The bridal store owner has pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, NJ.com reported.

One of the Maplewood Bridal customers who never got her wedding dress is Deborah McNeese, who told local outlet ABC 7: "She's [Mayers] going to be held accountable."

Wedding dress. Getty Images

PEOPLE has reached out to Maplewood Bridal for comment.

The business' website displays multiple five-star reviews of its service, however, there are a series of one-star Google reviews that allege dresses never arrived and messages were never answered.

"I have been calling to get an update on my dress but when I do the mailbox is full and no one answers. I have sent multiple texts, emails and notes," according to one post on the Google site.

Multiple messages are also shared on Maplewood Bridal's social media posts, alleging customers were unable to contact the business about issues with their purchases.

PEOPLE has contacted Essex County Prosecutor's Office for comment.