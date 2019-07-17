Mom of N.J. Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Twin Sister Speaks Out: 'They Loved Each Other'

Image zoom From left: Anna Ramirez, Amanda Ramirez Richard Harbus

As identical twin sisters growing up in New Jersey, Anna and Amanda Ramirez were inseparable, and the 27-year-olds maintained their close relationships into adulthood.

Nothing in their relationship seemed amiss until June 21 of this year, when, according to police, the sisters got into an argument that turned fatal.

When officers arrived at a Camden apartment at 5:39 a.m., they discovered Anna Ramirez on the ground with blood on the left side of her chest. She had been stabbed, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the Camden County Police report obtained by PEOPLE, Anna “initiated a physical altercation with [Amanda] by striking her in the face.”

Amanda allegedly told police that her sister went into the house, got a knife and approached her. “Amanda Ramirez stated she struggled with her sister for control of the knife,” the report states, “and she ultimately stabbed her sister in the chest.”

Authorities said that they saw bloody footprints on the ground next to Anna. Amanda allegedly had blood on her clothes.

Amanda Ramirez was subsequently charged with aggravated manslaughter, Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo and Camden County Police Chief Scott Thomson said in a press release.

The violent death — and Amanda’s arrest — was surprising to everyone who knew the sisters: Just hours before the altercation, Anna had posted a photo to her Facebook page, which featured an image of herself along with her identical twin sister and two friends. The caption read: “You know the vibe.”

But no one was more shocked than the girls’ mother, Ivelisse Class. In the current issue of PEOPLE, she recalls how the girls were close from infancy, and even shared the same bassinet. Into adulthood, the girls were always together.

“They loved each other,” Class tells PEOPLE. “They were at each others’ sides when they gave birth. They took the kids out together. They drove each other to work. They were a team.”

While police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the alleged murder, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, they say the alcohol-fueled evening led to the explosive confrontation.

Amanda was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility and is currently awaiting a pretrial detention hearing where authorities will determine if she will be eligible to post bond, prosecutors said. She has not yet entered a plea.

All of this has devastated the girls’ mother. “When you lose a child, you don’t sleep,” Class tells PEOPLE. “You just wish this was a nightmare and you could wake up.”