NJ Woman Accused Of Stabbing Identical Twin Sister To Death During Drunken Street Fight Pleads Guilty

Image zoom Amanda Ramirez in court; her sister, Anna Richard Harbus

A New Jersey woman faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to stabbing her twin sister to death during an alcohol-fueled fight in late June. She will be sentenced in November.

Amanda Ramirez, 27, admitted her role in her sister Anna’s brutal killing, pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree manslaughter as part of a deal orchestrated by the prosecution.

PEOPLE confirms with prosecutors Ramirez will be sentenced on Nov. 15, but the plea deal does not include a sentence recommendation: a judge could decide to sentence her to as many as 10 years or as little as three.

Amanda Ramirez was charged with aggravated manslaughter following the fatal June 22 incident.

RELATED: Hours Before She Was Stabbed to Death, Twin Was Pictured on Facebook With Suspect Sister

Police were summoned to an apartment in Camden shortly before 5:30 a.m., arriving to find Anna Ramirez on the ground with blood on the left side of her chest. She had been stabbed once, and was pronounced dead at the hospital an hour later.

According to the police report on the killing, previously obtained by PEOPLE, Anna “initiated a physical altercation with [Amanda] by striking her in the face.”

Amanda told police her sister went into the house, got a knife and approached her. “Amanda Ramirez stated she struggled with her sister for control of the knife,” the report states, “and she ultimately stabbed her sister in the chest.”

RELATED: New Jersey Woman Accused of Stabbing Identical Twin Sister to Death

According to NJ.com, Ramirez’s relatives were in court Thursday and wept as the proceedings unfolded.

The site reports family members told her they loved her as she was led out of the courtroom.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Hours before the fatal fight, Anna had posted an image of her with Amanda on Facebook. Both women were seen in the photo smiling with friends.

RELATED: Mom of N.J. Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Twin Sister Speaks Out: ‘They Loved Each Other’

In July, Ivelisse Class, the twins’ mother, spoke to PEOPLE about the girls, recalling how the girls were close from infancy and even shared the same bassinet. Into adulthood, the girls were always together, she said.

“They loved each other,” Class explained. “They were at each others’ sides when they gave birth. They took the kids out together. They drove each other to work. They were a team.”

Class is still dealing with the pain of losing Anna.

“When you lose a child, you don’t sleep,” Class told PEOPLE. “You just wish this was a nightmare and you could wake up.”