N.J. Woman Accused of Murdering Husband on Christmas; Victim Was Active in Local Politics

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home on Dec. 25

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 27, 2022 02:44 PM
Marylue Wigglesworth, David B. Wigglesworth
David B. Wigglesworth and Marylue Wigglesworth. Photo: Facebook

A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wigglesworth was arrested on suspicion of murder and sent to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. It is unclear if she has been formally charged, and it's unclear if she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Marylue Wigglesworth
Marylue Wigglesworth. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office

Before his death, David Wigglesworth was active in local politics, having unsuccessfully ran as a Republican for the Township Committee in 2019 and also served as chair of the Planning Board, NJ1015.com reports.

The couple shared an adult son, Dave, according to WPG Talk Radio.

On their respective Facebook pages, the Wigglesworths appear to be a happily married couple, with photos of them smiling on a beach, celebrating St. Patrick's Day and even posing together in front of Philadelphia's LOVE sign earlier this year.

Authorities have not released further details on the deadly shooting, including a possible motive. The investigation remains ongoing.

