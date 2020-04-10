N.J. Teen 'Collapsed in Her Mom's Arms and Died' the Day After Being Shot, and 2 Are Charged

Image zoom Facebook

A New Jersey teen died the day after she was shot in a drive-by shooting and released from the hospital.

On April 1, Stephanie Jacques, 17, was walking down a Jersey City street, on her way home from her aunt’s house with her mother, when she was shot in the thigh, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.

Jacques was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and, despite feeling lightheaded, was later released, her family tells NJ.com.

However, things took a turn the following day when Jacques woke up still feeling lightheaded.

“She collapsed in her mom’s arms and died,” her aunt, Rose Alexandre, told NJ.com. The teen was rushed back to JCMC, but she succumbed to her injuries, according to prosecutors. She died the day before her 18th birthday, her family said.

Jacques was remembered by her mother as “a beautiful person, always laughing,” NJ.com reports.

While her aunt tearfully told the outlet the teen was “a happy little girl. She loved her family. No matter who was having a bad day, she would put a smile on their face.”

An 18-year-old man was also shot in the drive-by, prosecutors said. He was not with Jacques, but was walking on the same side of the street, according to NJ.com, which also noted that the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has not released information about any possible motive.

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced that Darby Shirden and Shaquan Rush, both 20, had been charged with murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Attorney and plea information was not available Friday.