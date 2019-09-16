N.J. Teacher, 45, Charged With Sexually Abusing Teen After Being Caught by Her Own Children

Image zoom Reena Rose Sibayan/The Jersey Journal via AP

A New Jersey teacher was arrested late last month on child sex assault charges after her own children reportedly became aware of the alleged abuse and confronted her about it.

Elyse Castillo, 45, last worked for the Jersey City Board of Education in November 2018. A statement from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office contends the alleged abuse began five months earlier.

Castillo allegedly abused a 14-year-old student over the course of 15 months.

Citing a criminal complaint, NJ.com also reports that Castillo never told her alleged victim she had herpes.

The complaint reportedly claims the alleged crimes began in June 2018 and ended in August, soon after Castillo’s children — who are 13 and 14 — approached her about the illicit relationship.

The confrontation was so intense, according to the complaint, the children’s father contacted child protection services, telling them he suspected Castillo may have assaulted their children during the argument.

An investigation into the father’s allegations uncovered the reason for the fight, as police were informed of the alleged abuse.

Castillo allegedly met the child when he was in sixth grade, and when describing the alleged abuse, said they “would make love,” NJ.com reports, citing the complaint.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Castillo was arrested on August 29 and charged with single counts of aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and diseased person committing an act of sexual penetration.

At a detention hearing this week, prosecutors said that Castillo had confessed to her crimes and that she faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Castillo has been released, but a judge forbid her from having contact with any children other than her own.

Attempts to reach Castillo, who has not entered pleas to the charges, were unsuccessful Friday, and it was unclear if she was represented by a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.