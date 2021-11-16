A motive for the murder-suicide has not been disclosed

N.J. Realtor Is Stabbed to Death by Chiropractor Husband, Who Then Fatally Shoots Himself

Authorities in New Jersey say a 46-year-old chiropractor stabbed his 42-year-old wife to death before dying by suicide.

While the case is still under investigation, detectives believe that John Kolonich murdered his wife, Melissa, on Thursday inside their Franklinville home before using a shotgun to end his own life.

According to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, police received a call Thursday morning about a deceased man in a car that had crashed into someone's backyard.

Police arrived to find John Kolonich "deceased in the vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound."

Moments later, "officers received information that Melissa Kolonich ... was deceased inside the residence they shared on nearby Florawood Court."

Police entered the Kolonich home and found Melissa's body.

Melissa and John Kolonich Melissa and John Kolonich | Credit: Facebook

According to the statement, some time after killing his wife, John got into his car and started driving. The vehicle left the roadway, coming to rest in someone's backyard.

At that point, officials said, John committed suicide.

John owned and operated Enhanced Chiropractic in Franklinville.

Melissa was a local realtor.

A motive for the murder-suicide, if known, has not been disclosed.

The Courier Post of Cherry Hill reports that the couple shared a daughter.

Anyone who may have additional information about the couples' deaths is asked to contact Det. Christopher Popper of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 856-3384-5593.