N.J. Mom Found Guilty of Killing Toddler Son, Burning Body and Burying Him in Yard

Nakira Griner reportedly admitted to police that she'd hit the child because he wouldn't "eat nor listen to her"

By Laura Barcella
Published on January 5, 2023 11:02 AM
Nakira Griner, Daniel Griner Jr.
Nakira Griner and son Daniel Griner, Jr. Photo: Cumberland County Department of Corrections; Facebook

On Wednesday, a 28-year-old Bridgeton, N.J., mother was convicted of killing her 23-month-old son, then burning his dismembered body and burying his remains under a shed in her yard.

The trial of Nakira Griner, 28, lasted two weeks, and her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. She will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

On Feb. 8, 2019, Griner called police and reported that her son, Daniel Griner Jr., had been abducted while they were out walking to the store, the Bridgeton City Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutors Office said in a statement. She claimed a stranger had attacked her and kidnapped the boy, leaving his stroller behind.

Officers later found Daniel's stroller a few blocks away, CBS News reports, and it held only a pair of small red sneakers.

Police bloodhounds started tracking the toddler's scent while authorities, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, launched a search for the child.

The search ended the next morning around 3 a.m., when Daniel's remains were found in the yard of his mother's home, police said. He died of blunt force trauma, and an autopsy showed that he'd been beaten to death.

Griner was arrested shortly thereafter and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree desecration of human remains and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

In opening remarks at her trial, the woman's lawyer said she'd confessed to burning and dismembering Daniel's body, but claimed the killing was unintentional, NJ101.5 and CBSNews report.

Griner first told police her son had accidentally fallen down the stairs, CBSNews reports.

A criminal complaint reviewed by CBS reportedly stated that he had extensive bruising to his face, and that Griner admitted to police that she'd hit him because he wouldn't "eat nor listen to her."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

After the child's 2019 death, neighbor Crystal Castillo told local NBC affiliate WCAU that she hadn't seen the boy for more than a month before he disappeared, and said she was shocked at the then-allegations against Griner.

"[Griner] is, like, the most genuine person in the whole world," Castillo told WCAU at the time. "My kids were close with her and her kids were close with me. I just don't know what to do."

Neighbor Shanice Wilson told local CBS affiliate KYW-TV, "It's sad. I have two boys of my own. I can't imagine any mother doing that to her children, it's very sad and disturbing at the same time."

Daniel Jr. is survived by a younger brother and his father, Daniel Griner Sr., according to a prior GoFundMe page launched for the child's father.

"It's a tragic situation," Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly told NJ Advance Media soon after the baby's remains were found. "Everyone is shaking their head at it. These are the type of things you read about in other cities, but you always think it won't happen in your city."

Griner declined a plea deal in October 2019. She intends to appeal the verdict, CBS News reports.

