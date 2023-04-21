N.J. Mom and Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Killed by Axe in Home, Brother-in-Law Arrested in Maryland

Authorities have arrested the person allegedly involved in the deaths of a New Jersey mother and her 9-year-old daughter who were found dead in their home this week.

The grim discovery was made on April 19 inside a Roselle home, where loved ones say the pair were killed with an axe during a domestic dispute with a family member, ABC7 NY reports, citing the slain mother's sister-in-law, Atasha Scott.

Keisha Morrison, 45, and her daughter, Kelsey Morrison, 9 have been identified as the victims, according to a press release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office, and the manner of their deaths was homicide.

Everoy J. Morrison, 44, of Roselle, has been identified by Maryland State Police as a person of interest in the homicide case, according to a press release. Scott told ABC7 NY that Everoy is Keisha's husband's half brother, who had been living in the basement of the home.

He was taken into custody Wednesday when Maryland State Police stopped a 2019 silver BMW 750 with a New Jersey registration that had been reported stolen, a release states. Police said Everoy was taken into custody on charges related to the stolen car, and was being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

While the Union County Prosecutor's Office has yet to publicly release any details about the homicide investigation, a family member is speaking out to local media about the tragedy.

Scott told ABC7 NY that before the deaths of her sister-in-law and niece, Everoy had been asked by Keisha to move out of the home, but he apparently refused. According to NBC New York, Scott said only that Keisha and her children were "uncomfortable with him being in the home."

Scott's brother, Gary Morrison, who is also the husband of Keisha, reportedly found the bodies of his wife and daughter wrapped in sheets under a bed and discovered the apparent murder weapon stuffed under a mattress, according to NBC New York.

"On the floor, it seemed like somebody was trying to clean up blood, like it was swirled around," Scott told NBC New York.

According to News 12 New Jersey, citing Scott, Kelsey was just a few days shy of celebrating her 10th birthday. The Morrisons were described as a "blended family," the report adds.

A Meal Train page has been set up for the surviving family members, who have since been displaced.

"On April 19, 2023, an unspeakable tragedy affected the Morrison Family and they had to say goodbye to Keisha and Kelsey," the page's description reads. "Gary, Amber, Kyla and Kadera have since been displaced. If you find it in your heart to provide a meal to sustain this family during this difficult time, please do so."

Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw commented on the violence that shook his community in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday.

"On behalf of myself and the full borough council, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family impacted by the tragedy that took place yesterday," the post reads, in part.

"The family and this community have lost two precious souls. You can rest assure; we will get through this together. And to the family, the Borough of Roselle stands with you and will be here for the long haul."

PEOPLE has reached out to the Union County Prosecutor's Office for comment.

Anyone with information related to the homicides is asked to contact Prosecutor's Office Detective Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at (908) 451- 1873, Detective Wojciech Dziadosz at (908) 347-2212 or Roselle Police Department Detective Luis Vega at (732) 956-1677.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at uctip.org