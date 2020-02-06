N.J. Mom, 2 Children Killed in Murder-Suicide by Husband, Who Was Found Dead in Woods

Image zoom Ruth Reyes and her children, Euriany and Eury

A mom and her two children were stabbed to death in their Carneys Point, New Jersey, home Wednesday by the woman’s husband, who was found dead in the woods after killing himself.

A statement from the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office, obtained by PEOPLE, identifies the victims as Ruth Reyes Severino, Eurianny Severino and Eury Severino. Family members had previously identified them to NJ.com, saying the mom was 30 and her children were 5 and 2.

The prosecutor’s statement says the cause of death for the husband, Eugenio Severino, was suicide by hanging.

The mother moved with her children two New Jersey two years ago, NJ.com reports. It is not known at this time how the three were killed or what may have motivated the murders.

A previous statement from the prosecutor’s office indicates that police first discovered the body of a man in the woods near the apartment before going to the apartment and finding the mom and her children dead. Relatives have identified the man as Reyes’ 54-year-old husband, Eugenio Severino.

NJ.com reports that Reyes had a protective order against Severino — issued weeks ago after she kicked him out of their apartment because he’d threatened to kill her.

Elibeth Ortiz, who knows the family, said Reyes was an great mother who had recently discussed the troubles in her marriage.

“Lately, she had told me she was having problems with her husband,” Ortiz told NJ.com. “She had to kick him out. He was a little too possessive. I think at one point he had called her and had threatened to kill her. She ended up having to get a restraining order.”

“It’s sad,” Ortiz continued. “I still can’t believe it. I’m in shock. It’s sad that it went down like this. She was a great mom. She made sure her kids always had what they need. She always had them with her.”