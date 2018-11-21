N.J. Man's Mansion Was Burned and 2 Kids Found Dead — Now Brother Is Accused of Torching Own Home

The brother of the New Jersey man who owns the mansion that was engulfed in flames Tuesday before police found the dead bodies of four people, including two children, has been arrested for setting his own home on fire, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities tell PEOPLE Paul Caneiro, 51, is in custody on a single count of aggravated arson.

The 51-year-old has not yet entered a plea, and it was unclear if he had retained a defense lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Investigators allege that Caneiro set fire to his own residence in Ocean Township, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

No one was injured in that blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

The fire at Caneiro’s brother’s Colts Neck mansion raged for hours Tuesday afternoon. Outside, on the grounds, a man was discovered dead from a gunshot wounds. Once the fire was out, police went inside, and found the bodies of a woman and two children.

Police have not officially identified any of the victims, but property records indicate the mansion — valued at $1.5 million — was owned by Keith Caneiro, 50, and his wife, Jennifer, 45. The couple has two small children.

NJ Advance Media reports a source close to the investigation said Keith Caneiro’s fatal wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.

At this time, no charges have been filed connected to the Colts Neck fire.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni is expected to provide updated information on the case during a 1:30 p.m. press conference.

Business records list Keith Caneiro as the owner of a technology firm called Square One, NJ Advance Media reports. He also owns a pest management company, and operated both businesses with Paul Caneiro.