N.J. Man Whose Unregistered Dogs Mauled, Killed 3-Year-Old Boy Playing in Yard Won't Be Charged 

The man whose two unregistered dogs fatally attacked a 3-year-old New Jersey boy on March 16 will not be criminally charged, according to documents obtained by the NJ.com.

Aziz Ahmed and his mother were playing in the backyard of their Carteret, N.J., home when two pit bulls entered their backyard and attacked the boy, the city's mayor, Dan Reiman, confirmed on his Facebook page.

The boy was transported by helicopter to the hospital and later died from his injuries, Reiman stated, adding that the boy's mother was taken by ambulance to the hospital. According to multiple reports, she continues to need surgery for her injuries, according to multiple reports.

"According to Municipal records from the Board of Health, the dogs were not registered with the town, as is required by law," Reiman stated. "Both dogs involved in the attack were euthanized."

In a letter written by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, prosecutors found the investigation did not reveal "intentional, knowing, or reckless criminal conduct," NJ.com reported.

"In this case, based upon the information known at this time, it would appear as if no law has been violated. Thus, despite the well-intended demands for justice, no charges will presently be filed," she stated. "Again, this decision is based upon the facts and evidence known to law enforcement at this time."

The dogs' owner, who reportedly lives behind Aziz's family, was contacted by The New York Daily News and told reporters that police and his attorney advised him not to speak about the attack.

"This is a traumatic thing, and I have no idea what happened," the owner told the paper. "You can't even imagine."

Co-workers of the boy's father, Tanveer Ahmed, created a GoFundMe to help pay for the boy's funeral and to help with costs associated with the mother's severe injuries.