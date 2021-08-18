Edwin A. Urbina, 27, and his girlfriend Krystal Straw, 28, have both been charged in connection with the toddler's death

N.J. Man Arrested After Manhunt for Allegedly Beating His Girlfriend's 3-Year-Old Son to Death

A New Jersey man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly beat his girlfriend's 3-year-old son to death.

Edwin A. Urbina, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree tampering with a witness, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

Officers from the Morristown Police Department responded to the Morristown Medical Center around 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, following reports of a 3-year-old in cardiac arrest.

An investigation revealed that the child had sustained "a number of physical injuries" and the medical examiner's office determined the cause of death to be homicide, according to the prosecutor's office.

Detectives believe that Urbina physically beat the toddler, resulting in the injuries that caused his death. The victim's mother, Krystal Straw, was not present when the alleged assault occurred, but she returned shortly after, the prosecutor's office states.

When she arrived, she allegedly "transported Urbina to another location" before bringing her son to the hospital, officials said.

The prosecutor's office also alleges that Urbina asked Straw to delete content from her cellphone and deny his involvement in the alleged beating when speaking to police.

Straw, 28, was previously arrested in connection with this incident. She is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree tampering with a witness, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

On Monday, police issued a warrant for Urbina's arrest. He was taken into custody "without incident," the prosecutor's office said.