N.J. Judge Whose Son Was Killed Shares Emotional Letter Written Before His Death

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas has shared an emotional letter written to her late son, who was shot dead by a disgruntled defense lawyer this past July.

During an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Salas reflected on the tragic day that her son, Daniel Anderl, died. She also told the outlet that prior to his murder, she had started writing down her thoughts in a journal that she planned to one day give to Daniel.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I wanted him, when I was no longer on this earth, to read how I felt at critical moments in his life,” said Salas, who then shared the contents of her final journal entry to her son.

The entry was dated July 13, Daniel’s 20th birthday and six days before his death. “Dear Daniel, Happy 20th birthday!!! I apologize for not writing in your journal since February, but truth be told, I haven’t had the heart to write an entry,” Salas began in the letter, before explaining that she hadn’t written because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She continued: “The virus’s impact on this world has been devastating, and with each passing day I keep thinking things are going to get better but they don’t. There is so much hatred in this world, we are more divided than ever before, and I have lost hope for humanity. As I write this entry, I am mindful that as your mother I should stress the positives and tease out the teachable moments. I should write an inspirational message that you can look to in the future for insight and guidance. I should be able to conjure up words of wisdom after deep reflection but I can’t. Instead, I will focus on the things that I pray will happen post this awful pandemic.”

“I pray that as human beings we will stop focusing on the things that divide us, and start cultivating those things that should unite us like God, protecting our planet, and loving one another,” Salas wrote. “We should join forces in eradicating this virus, learning from our mistakes and sharing valuable resources to ensure that something like this never happens again.”

On July 19, Daniel answered the front door of his family’s New Jersey home to find self-described "anti-feminist" lawyer Roy Den Hollander outside, armed with a gun. Den Hollander fatally shot Daniel and wounded Salas' husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl.

Image zoom Esther Salas and her son, Daniel Anderl Rutgers; Daniel Anderl/Twitter

Salas was in the basement and remained unharmed. The next day, Den Hollander was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In her letter to Daniel before his death, which Salas wrote was “one of the hardest entries to write,” the federal judge said she was praying for the world to “stop fighting.”

“I pray that people will open their hearts and minds to others with differing opinions,” she wrote. “In order for us to better understand each other, we have to be willing to listen and respect others who see things differently. I pray that society truly embraces core principles like compassion, patience, tolerance, and kindness.”