'You Killed My Daughter': Dad of 22-Month-Old N.J. Girl Who Died in Hot Car Shares Heartbreak

A New Jersey father is mourning the death of his toddler daughter, who was left in a locked minivan on Friday for more than eight hours.

A statement from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office confirms the 2-year-old victim, Milliani Robertson-Lawrence, was pronounced dead shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday.

“At approximately 3:38 p.m., Camden County Central Communications received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a child inside of a van” at a train station in Lindenwold, New Jersey, the statement indicates.

“When the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and Lindenwold Police arrived at the scene, they located the 22-month-old female unresponsive in her car seat with the passenger window broken,” reads the statement. “The baby was pronounced deceased at the scene at 3:54 p.m.”

At this point, no criminal charges have been filed. The statement does not identify the person or persons who left the child in the van, and it was not clear if authorities believe the girl’s death was an accident.

But the girl’s father, Nasir Lawrence, told KYW-TV the girl was being watched by her aunt and uncle.

“Once I got the call, I thought it was a joke,” Lawrence recalled. “I pretty much broke down and lost my mind.”

According to the report, Lawrence was recently released from jail and was working to regain custody of Milliani.

“How do you forget that there’s a 2-year-old who makes a lot of noise in the car?,” he asked, speaking to the station.

“What did you do for eight hours that you forgot a 2-year-old?,” Lawrence said. “You killed my daughter. You took her from me.”

The investigation into Milliani’s death continues.

Around 37 children under the age of 14 die from being left in a hot car each year, according to NoHeatStroke.org, which studies child vehicular heatstroke deaths.

Once a car in 80-degree weather is turned off and closed, it will heat up by ten degrees in the first five minutes, according to NoHeatStroke.org. Within an hour, it will be up to 123 degrees.

Prosecutors have asked that anyone with information pertinent to the case contact Detective Mike Batista at (856) 676-8175 or DRPA Corporal Joseph Ebling at (856) 969-7884.